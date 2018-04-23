KU and MCC announce new partnership to drastically reduce cost of higher education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It will now be easier and a lot cheaper for local teens to get a college degree from KU.

The University of Kansas announced a new partnership with Metropolitan Community College Monday. Officials from both schools say this agreement will provide a better way for Kansas City residents to get a college degree.

Currently, if you go to one of the five Metropolitan Community College campuses in the metro, you can go to class for two years and get an associate’s degree. But when you then enroll in a four-year college to get a bachelor’s degree, not all of your credits necessarily transfer over.

With this new partnership, all core classes taken at MCC will now count at KU in the quest for a bachelor’s degree.

Also, this new agreement will allow eastern Missouri residents to pay in-state tuition at both MCC and the KU Edwards Campus – saving thousands of dollars.

In state tuition for KU costs $336 a credit hour while out-of-state tuition is $872 a credit hour. Compare that to MCC where a credit hour is hundreds of dollars less.

FOX4 did the math and found a Missouri resident who goes to MCC for two years and then finishes up at the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park will save more than $18,000 in those first two years.

Kansas residents who do the same thing will save more than $2,000. total.

