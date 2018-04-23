Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you plan to celebrate National English Muffin Day, don't just stop at topping it with butter. Jim Pittman with Black Tie Desserts shares his recipe for make-ahead muffin melts--a recipe from Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman.

PREP TIME:

25 Minutes

DIFFICULTY:

Easy

COOK TIME:

5 Minutes

SERVINGS:

6 Servings

12 whole Hard-boiled Eggs, Peeled And Chopped

2 cups Grated Cheddar Cheese

1 cup (Real) Mayonnaise

12 slices Bacon, Fried And Crumbled

1 Tablespoon (heaping) Dijon Mustard

1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder

3 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

6 whole English Muffins Split

Combine eggs with all other ingredients. Fold together gently. Cover and store in the fridge overnight.

Spread on English muffin halves, then broil for 3 to 5 minutes or until hot and bubbly. (Don't set them too close to the heating element.)

Serve immediately!

