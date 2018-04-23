KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you plan to celebrate National English Muffin Day, don't just stop at topping it with butter. Jim Pittman with Black Tie Desserts shares his recipe for make-ahead muffin melts--a recipe from Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman.
PREP TIME:
25 Minutes
DIFFICULTY:
Easy
COOK TIME:
5 Minutes
SERVINGS:
6 Servings
- 12 wholeHard-boiled Eggs, Peeled And Chopped
- 2 cupsGrated Cheddar Cheese
- 1 cup(Real) Mayonnaise
- 12 slicesBacon, Fried And Crumbled
- 1 Tablespoon(heaping) Dijon Mustard
- 1/2 teaspoonGarlic Powder
- 3 dashesWorcestershire Sauce
- 6 wholeEnglish Muffins Split
Combine eggs with all other ingredients. Fold together gently. Cover and store in the fridge overnight.
Spread on English muffin halves, then broil for 3 to 5 minutes or until hot and bubbly. (Don't set them too close to the heating element.)
Serve immediately!
