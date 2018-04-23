Make-ahead muffin melts

Posted 2:30 pm, April 23, 2018, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you plan to celebrate National English Muffin Day, don't just stop at topping it with butter. Jim Pittman with Black Tie Desserts shares his recipe for make-ahead muffin melts--a recipe from Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman.

 

PREP TIME:

25 Minutes

DIFFICULTY:

Easy

COOK TIME:

5 Minutes

SERVINGS:

6 Servings

  • 12 wholeHard-boiled Eggs, Peeled And Chopped
  • 2 cupsGrated Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 cup(Real) Mayonnaise
  • 12 slicesBacon, Fried And Crumbled
  • 1 Tablespoon(heaping) Dijon Mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoonGarlic Powder
  • 3 dashesWorcestershire Sauce
  • 6 wholeEnglish Muffins Split

Combine eggs with all other ingredients. Fold together gently. Cover and store in the fridge overnight.

Spread on English muffin halves, then broil for 3 to 5 minutes or until hot and bubbly. (Don't set them too close to the heating element.)

Serve immediately!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.