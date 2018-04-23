One person injured in shooting near 63rd and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Kansas City Monday.

It happened just after 1 p.m., near 63rd and Troost.

Police say there were two cars involved. One person shot into another vehicle, and a bullet hit someone inside that vehicle. That individual was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The next step in the investigation is locate shell casings and locate witnesses, police told a FOX4 reporter on the scene.

Police say the suspects were last seen driving away in a gray or black Ford.