Puppies stolen from Blue Springs breeder who fears they may be in danger of becoming bait

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two litters of puppies have been stolen from a metro Pomeranian breeder, and the owner and police believe the dogs may be in danger.

Carol Stathus has not been able to work since seven of her three-week-old puppies and two adult dogs were stolen from her bedroom. On Thursday she got a call at work from her husband saying they were gone.

“My heart sunk. I just died,” Stathus said. “It’s like, 'What? Where are they?' you know?”

Stathus has put out an alert on social media and Blue Springs police are working on finding these puppies before something happens to them, which is what Stathus believes will be their fate if they're not found soon.

“They use little dogs as squeaky toys for their fighting dogs,” Stathus said. "A squeaky toy is what they basically use them for bait and trains the dogs to kill.”

Like most breeders, she advertises her puppies online and suspects one of the people who contacted her to see them may be the person who took her puppies.

She said that person my be linked to a dog-fighting ring. On Thursday morning Strathus said a neighbor saw someone casing her house.

“They watched my husband leave and when he left because that is all they took was my puppies and my dogs,” Strathus said. “Just downright smaller than one of those pit bulls mouths and so helpless.”

One of the puppies was left behind. Strathus has named her “Baby,” and she thinks the thieves missed her because she was hiding underneath a blanket in the dark bedroom and they didn’t see her.

If you have any information about where the puppies are, call the Blue Springs Police.