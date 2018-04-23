Vandals repeatedly damage Raytown BMX park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Vandals have repeatedly damaged a bicycle motocross park, frustrating a non-profit group, who is now struggling to make it a fun place for kids.

Burglar bars haven't been able to put a stop to the break-ins at the Raytown BMX Track.

For the fourth time in the last eight months, someone has broken into the group's storage center and snack shop.

"It's a few thousand dollars," said Raquel Cumberford, the track operator. "When it comes to repairs and security systems going in, a few thousand dollars taken away from this non profit organization."

Despite the installation of steel mesh over the windows, and steel burglar bars in front of the doorway, the crooks managed to cut through the barriers and get inside.

Recently installed surveillance cameras were ripped down and taken by the thieves.

One hidden camera recorded video of the crooks with flashlights, but Cumberford says it's probably too dark for anyone to identify them.

There's not much inside of value. The BMX group says the crooks cost them more in repairs than the value of whatever they take.

"It’s so frustrating," said Becky Fruits, a parent of two boys who ride bicycle motocross. "We spend so much time out here volunteering to do this for our kids. We put our effort and our heart into it. When you find out it’s been broken into, it makes you sad because you can’t put your effort where it needs to be, which is for the kids and the track. You have to focus on repairing damage that they’ve done."

A Raytown parks and recreation crew spent the morning repairing some of the damages.

Workers told FOX4 the vandals likely used a cordless grinder to break through the steel bars on the building.

Raytown BMX says it will continue to work to make sure kids have a safe place to play and practice their cycling sport. But they're hopeful someone can help them stop the break-ins so they can focus their fundraising on the kids.