13 semis join forces to help save suicidal man on Detroit freeway

OAK PARK, Mich. – A line of truckers along with the Michigan State Police helped a man who was considering suicide on a highway overpass.
Police received a call about a man on a bridge over I-696 early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m., according to WJBK,
Michigan State Police troopers blocked all lanes of traffic, then waved through several semi-truck drivers and asked them to park under the overpass on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the interstate.
In total, 13 semi trucks parked under the overpass to shorten the distance the man would fall if he jumped, WJBK reports.
Negotiators spoke with the man for several hours, and thankfully he did not jump off the bridge. He walked off the overpass, and Huntington Woods officers took him to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
Suicide Help Information
If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.
Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).
