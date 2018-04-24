For the next 10 days, West Bottoms will celebrate 4th annual Heritage Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The history and future of the West Bottoms will be celebrated over the next 10 days during the 4th Annual Heritage Week.

From April 24 until May 5 there will be a series of events highlighting the historical impact the area had on the Midwest and the potential that still lives within the area.

Event organizers said this year's celebration will be one of the biggest to date.

The activities begin on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Madison and Woodswether for a look at the history of the West Bottoms. On Wednesday, the Urban Core Group will host their monthly meeting at the Mulberry Room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

