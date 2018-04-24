Kansas City mom who feared buried infant son was lost finally gets closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City mom now has closure after fearing a cemetery had lost her infant son.

A tiny casket brings deep pain for Sarah Postpichal.

“It’s more than grieving. It was suffering the loss all over again from the moment that it started,” Postpichal said.

Being back at a grave site with her infant son was also bittersweet relief for Postpichal.

“A million pounds lifted off my shoulders. Completion,” she said.

Back in early April, came to FOX4 concerned about her baby boy Weston’s burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Kansas City. After more than 15 years visiting the grave site, this year, just before Easter while decorating the headstone, she hit something hard, shallow below the ground.

Cemetery officials initially told her proper burial depth for infant cremains is 18 inches. But Sarah’s son wasn’t cremated, and she had all the paperwork and pictures to prove it.

“It felt like I was not important and that my son was not important, not valued or cared for. It was terrible,” Postpichal said.

She knew something was wrong, and after weeks of getting the run-around from the cemetery’s parent company, Stonemor, she contacted FOX4. After our story aired, she started to see action.

“Without your assistance, they didn’t listen. They didn’t care. They didn’t want to hear me,” she said.

The company followed through with a partial disinterment of the grave site, which only left Postpichal with more questions.

On Monday, Stonemor enclosed the area and fully unearthed the vault and casket inside.

The baby inside the tomb was, in fact, her son but buried just barely a foot below the ground, which is far less than the recommended 3 feet.

“Through your assistance, my prayers have been answered,” Postpichal said.

FOX4's report also drew a wealth of support from the community. Catholic Cemeteries stepped in to offer a free plot and re-burial at Mt. Olivet in Raytown.

Family members gathered Tuesday to say goodbye once again. But this time they know he’s safe.

“It means I can go on, and while I will never forget him, I can raise my two beautiful children that are here with me and show them that it’s going to be OK and they don’t have to worry,” Postpichal said.

Postpichal said she’s still in talks with Stonemor about a possible settlement. But she said in the end, all that really matters is knowing where her little boy is and that he’s safe.

Previous coverage:

