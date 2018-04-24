Live: Rescue crews pull construction workers to safety after scaffolding collapse near Miami

Watch live:
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. — One construction worker remains dangling in the air off the side of a building in Palmetto Bay, Fla., after a scaffolding collapse, WSVN reports.
Palmetto Bay is just south of Miami.
Rescue workers already rescued one construction worker.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told WSVN both construction workers were secured by the ropes in their harnesses when the collapse happened.
25.621772 -80.324775