Man working on construction site near 9th and Brooklyn killed during shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday morning near 9th and Brooklyn.

It happened around 8:30 a.m., in a construction area. Spire Energy confirmed that the victim was an InfraSource employee performing work for Spire.

“We are heartbroken today after an InfraSource employee performing work for Spire was shot at a Kansas City construction site,” Spire said in a statement. “He later died at the hospital. Until we know more, we are working with police and InfraSource to pull crews off that streets in the Kansas City area. We ask that you hold this man, his family, his friends, InfraSource and utility workers, and in our communities in your thoughts and prayers.”

Police have not said what led up to the shooting but did say a dark-complected man wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants ran away from the scene of the shooting.

A KCPD K-9 officer was called to the scene to help track the suspect.

Stacey Graves with the Kansas City Police Department said there a lot of witnesses because it was an active construction site. She added that most of them are shaken up after what happened.

“Our detectives have a lot of people to interview,” Graves said. “We will be in and around the area until we can get a little bit more of a suspect development. We ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything–this is early in the morning–9th Street is a busy road right here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Watch FOX4 Kathy Quinn’s full interview with Graves in the video player above.