Online support brewing for a Mark Hamill visit to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. -- There's growing support online for Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to make a visit to Kansas.

In a reply to a Twitter comment on Monday, Hamill said Kansas was the one place he'd never visited - but wanted to.

Kansas — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2018

Since the original post, a group of Kansas wheat farmers have offered to let the Luke Skywalker portrayer ride a combine during the wheat harvest. Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer even suggested a specific date:

We’d love to have you here! How does #MayThe4th sound? — Dr. Jeff Colyer (@DrJeffColyer) April 23, 2018

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner included another bonus:

Look me up if you ever visit our great state ! I’ll let you drive my patrol car!#WhootWhoot 😀🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵🔴🔵 https://t.co/ripbrWms85 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) April 23, 2018

Hamill didn't explain on Twitter why he chose Kansas, or when (or even if) he plans to visit. If he does visit, he would be in good company: Harrison Ford, who plays Han Solo, regularly visits Wichita to have his airplane serviced.