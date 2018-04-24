Online support brewing for a Mark Hamill visit to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. -- There's growing support online for Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to make a visit to Kansas.
In a reply to a Twitter comment on Monday, Hamill said Kansas was the one place he'd never visited - but wanted to.
Since the original post, a group of Kansas wheat farmers have offered to let the Luke Skywalker portrayer ride a combine during the wheat harvest. Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer even suggested a specific date:
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner included another bonus:
Hamill didn't explain on Twitter why he chose Kansas, or when (or even if) he plans to visit. If he does visit, he would be in good company: Harrison Ford, who plays Han Solo, regularly visits Wichita to have his airplane serviced.