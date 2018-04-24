Woman dies on Alaska Airlines flight to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A passenger on board a plane scheduled to fly to Kansas City died as a result of a medical emergency.

A KCI spokesman said a woman on board Alaska Airlines flight 478 from Seattle to Kansas City had a medical emergency and was not able to be resuscitated.

The flight arrived at KCI at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

KCPD said emergency personnel responded to the airport, where the passenger appeared to be in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said there appears to be no foul play. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Airport police are investigating.

FOX4 will update this story as information becomes available.