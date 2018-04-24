Push to rename street after Martin Luther King Jr. continues during first public meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Renaming a street, a fountain or a community center-- those are just some of the suggestions made on how to best honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Kansas City.

An advisory group will host its first public meeting Tuesday night at the Linwood YMCA. This will be the first chance the public gets to offer suggestions on how best to honor Dr. King.

An 11-member community group will be here to lead this conversation and consider all ideas.

The advisory panel met for the first time last week and say they're now ready for public discussion.

A group of Kansas City pastors initially suggested changing the name of The Paseo to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but some didn’t like that idea. That sparked Mayor Sly James to put together this community group.

Their task is to recommend a Martin Luther King Jr. designation by the end of May. There are already some ideas floating about on their Facebook and advisory group pages.

Besides Tuesday’s meeting, there are three other opportunities to suggest ideas to this advisory group – Saturday morning at the Kansas City North Community Center, next Wednesday, May 2 at the Roanoke Community Center in Westport and next Saturday, May 5 at the Marlborough Community Center.

Dr. King is already honored in Kansas City with a park named after him over at Swope and Woodland, but many believe that is not enough.

Once the advisory group makes its recommendation, it will be up to the City Council to approve any name change.