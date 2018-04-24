× Shooting at 27th and Bales leaves man with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting in Kansas City, officials say.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said the shooting happened near 27th Street and Bales Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the injured man lying on the sidewalk, shot in the back.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, Snapp said.

Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting and did not release any suspect information. Snapp said the investigation is ongoing.