KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals had a special guest in the clubhouse Tuesday ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The special guest, Lorenzo Cain, was all smiles when reunited with some of his former teammates.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez took a selfie with Cain and Mike Moustakas, Drew Butera and Whit Merrifield.

“Hermanito is back to the K #royalsforever 💙💙,” Salvy captioned the photo.

The Brewers posted a video of Cain getting a warm welcome back in Kansas City.