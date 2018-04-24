× Two more measles cases reported in students from Liberty schools

LIBERTY, Mo. — Two more students at Liberty schools have confirmed cases of the measles, health officials say.

On Tuesday, Liberty Public Schools sent a letter to parents at the two schools involved about the new cases. One student from South Valley Middle School and one student from Liberty North High School were recently diagnosed with the disease.

The school district said Clay County health officials do not think there was any measles exposure to parents, students, staff or guests at Liberty North because the student was absent while contagious.

But health officials said it’s likely there was exposure on April 18 at South Valley.

These two new cases are in addition to another case announced last week that stems from a student at Warren Hills Elementary who lives in Kansas City. In that case, health officials said they don’t believe anyone at the elementary school was exposed to the disease.

Measles cases have been popping up throughout the metro for the past several weeks.

There have been three other confirmed KCMO cases.

On the other side of the state line, there have been 16 confirmed cases of the measles. Officials have identified 13 Johnson County confirmed cases, along with 2 Linn County residents and 1 Miami County resident. Many of the Kansas cases link back to an outbreak at a Johnson County day care facility.

Health officials on both sides of the state line have urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms and legs.

The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days, health officials say.

Those who have had the MMR vaccine have an extremely low chance of contracting the virus.