59-year-old woman who died on Alaska Airlines flight to KCI was from small Missouri town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have released the name of the woman who died Tuesday on a flight from Seattle to Kansas City.

Anna Lively from Humansville, Missouri, had a medical emergency while on an Alaska Airlines flight and was not able to be resuscitated. Humansville is a small town about an hour north of Springfield and two hours southeast of Kansas City.

The flight arrived at KCI Tuesday afternoon. KCPD said the 59-year-old had already died when emergency personnel responded to the plane.

Passengers on the flight were held on the airplane for about two hours after it landed. Passengers that FOX4 talked to said the long wait was understandable given the circumstances.

Police said there was no foul play involved. An autopsy will determine Lively’s exact cause of death.

