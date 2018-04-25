American Jazz Museum to pitch two ideas for staying open to City Council Finance Committee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The future of the American Jazz Museum will be up for debate Wednesday morning.

FOX4's Matt Stewart spoke with a Jazz Museum spokesperson who said they will be at the City Council Finance Committee meeting Wednesday to share their plans moving forward.

There are two different proposals. The first is to withhold $730,000 in funding from the Museum until officials implement the recommendations from a consultant group. The second proposal is to allow the museum to remain fully funded for the next two months, to give them more time to implement that plan.

Consultants recently audited the museum and came up with 26 different ways the museum could get back on track. They include possibly closing the museum for a year to overhaul the exhibits; hiring a more knowledgeable staff; and bringing in new leadership.

The audit also found the museum in debt by more than $1 million--much of it caused by a failed Jazz Festival last year.

The city agreed to cover the debt but now, they want to fix the museum to attract more people to visit and make it profitable.

One idea is to change Museum leadership, an idea the current executive director doesn’t agree with.

"Mismanagement is probably not something I would agree with," Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner said. "I will say there were missteps and mistakes that we made, we’ve made corrections to those missteps and helped the museum move forward." Kositany-Buckner is the executive director of the American Jazz Museum.