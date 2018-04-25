As family plans funeral, police still searching for person of interest in KC construction worker’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are still looking for the man who shot and killed a construction worker on the job Tuesday at 9th Street and Brooklyn.

KCPD released a photo of a man they said is a person of interest in this homicide. He was wearing a blue hoodie and grey pants.

Meanwhile, 85 miles to the southeast of Kansas City, the family of 23-year-old Johnathon Porter is planning his funeral.

Johnathon Porter’s dad, Keith Porter, was extremely emotional when we he spoke to FOX4's Shannon O'Brien on the way to plan his son's funeral.

His eyes filled with tears as the elder Porter talked about the loss of his son, who he said, "Would give anyone the shirt off of his back."

Porter's generosity and kind spirit make it more difficult for his family to come to grips with the fact that someone shot and killed their oldest child over a cigarette.

There is now a small memorial at the construction site at 9th street and Brooklyn in Kansas City.

Porter was a sub-contractor working on a gas line replacement project Tuesday morning when the Porter family says the suspect walked up and asked for a cigarette. When he didn’t get one, the suspect shot several times, hitting Porter in the chest and killing him.

The site at 9th and Brooklyn was one of many gas line replacement sites throughout the Kansas City area. Both Spire and Porter’s employer InfraSource said work at all of their sites has been suspended.

A spokesperson for Spire Energy sent the following statement:

"Regarding the worksite at 9th and Brooklyn, we are keeping our crews out of that area and all other worksites for at least today. Plans as far as when crews will return to the worksite at 9th and Brooklyn are still being evaluated.

"Spire employs off-duty police officers to constantly patrol in areas where crews are working. Officers are immediately dispatched when they notice or are notified of something suspicious. Beyond that, we don’t share specific security measures."

A representative from InfraSource also sent an updated statement that reads:

"InfraSource continues to cooperate with local law enforcement and the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers. InfraSource has also offered grief counseling to all of its employees in the Kansas City area. Work at the site has ceased and no determination for start-up of work has been made. As the investigation continues, we do not have any further comment at this time."

InfraSource has established a website with the United Way of Greater Kansas City where donations can be made to support and assist Johnathon Porter’s family.

If you have any information that could help police catch Porter's killer, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.