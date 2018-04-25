Crime Files: Listen to the full podcast series

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold.

FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.

Each week, FOX4 brings you firsthand accounts from the families who have turned their grief into action as they seek justice, as well as the detectives working tirelessly to bring them the closure they desperately seek.

You can download the series on iTunes.

Episode 1: Jacob Skowronski

On February 4, the parents of Jacob Skowronski found their son shot to death inside his apartment, just days before his 26th birthday. Their pain continues to linger knowing that the killer is still out there.

Episode 2: Charlie Bates

On March 26, 2012 someone shot 24-year-old Charlie Bates multiple times as he rode in a car with a friend. Six years later, Charlie’s mother, Madge, is still seeking justice.

Episode 3: Kendrick Anderson

Kendrick Anderson was driving down the highway on Labor Day of 2017 when someone fired into his car, killing him and wounding a passenger. It was two days before his 28th birthday. He leaves behind two daughters, and a mother wondering who could have done this.

Episode 4: Chris Bartholomew

Chris Bartholomew was 21 years old when he was killed by a stray bullet in Kansas City’s popular Westport district in 2007. His mother, Misty, has no closure in her son’s death more than a decade later.

Episode 5: Alonzo Thomas IV

Alonzo Thomas was gunned down at a friend’s house when he stepped outside to take a phone call in 2014. He left behind two children, including one he never met. His mother, Monique, says she will never give up the search for his killer.

If you do not see the media players above, you can stream the podcast series here.