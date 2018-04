2018-16 . https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2018/04/2018-16.mp3

In this week’s KC Forum, Rosilyn Temple with Mothers in Charge talks about the homicide rate in the metro, a local clinic offers a program to help with the opioid

crisis and some fun is going on in the West Bottoms.



Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders