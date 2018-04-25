Local students put down electronics, work together to create cardboard cars for unique competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cardboard, glue, and their mind is all students at the Kansas City Art Institute had to work with as they were tasked to create a vehicle that could make it down an 80 foot ramp in the rain.

It was part of the school's annual Rail Day. Each student was tasked with using only cardboard and super glue to build a ride stable enough to get down a wooden ramp that is 80 feet long and 18 inches high. The cardboard creations must hold the student's weight and move forward with the help of fellow classmates.

The final product could be designed in anyway the student saw fit. From Futurama to SpongeBob each cart had a creative design.

Professor Steve Mayse said the rules for constructing the cardboard coasters are to inspire creativity and ingenuity for students that would otherwise be hesitant to step outside of their learning comfort zone.