“Maze Runner 3” puzzling? “Hostiles” inhospitable? “Bombshell” explosive? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A sci-fi finale, a genre busting Western and a documentary about a unique movie star are all new for home viewing. Check these brief reviews by Russ and Shawn to help with your streaming choices!

1) MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

The final chapter in the “Maze Runner” saga “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” completes the dystopian sci-fi story about a bleak future affected by solar flares, disease, zombies and wicked pseudo-governmental agencies. Loud, busy and exhausting, “The Maze Runner: The Death Cure” probably marks the death of this franchise.

SHAWN

After “Mad Max: Glory Road” all similar like movies like this should have been cancelled. “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” isn’t a bad movie but we’ve seen all this before and done much, much better.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) HOSTILES (R)

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

RUSS

The clichés and stereotypes that populate most Westerns are upended in “Hostiles,” a brutal, challenging and beautifully filmed drama. While the sentiments presented in “Hostiles” may be way overdue, the drama of “Hostiles” is way overlong.

SHAWN

Talk about a movie existing under the radar. “Hostiles” is a solid western and Christian Bale is phenominal. I did like the fact that actual Native Americans were cast. That added realism is what makes this movie so brilliant. Yes, it’s too long and yes, it’s violent but “Hostile” is the best western since “Unforgiven.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) BOMBSHELL: THE HEDY LAMARR STORY (Not rated)

Zeitgeist Films

RUSS

Hedy Lamarr was a glamorous Hollywood star of the 1930s and 40s, probably best known for the classic biblical epic, “Samson and Delilah.” Often cited as the world’s most beautiful woman, she kept a strange secret. She was also a brilliant scientist and inventor. The intriguing documentary “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” shows how she developed frequency-hopping technology during WWII, a method that makes GPS, wi-fi and cell phones possible today. If this story weren’t true, you’d never believe it.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

