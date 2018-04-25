Platte County H.S. teacher, coach on paid leave while district investigates possible violations of board policy

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Platte County School District confirmed to FOX4 Wednesday that a Platte County High School teacher and coach has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The district would only say that Rob Davenport is on paid administrative leave while the district is investigates possible violations of board policy. They did not elaborate on what those possible violations could be.

“A substitute teacher will be placed in the classroom and PCHS assistant baseball coaches will be assuming head coaching duties while the investigation is pending,” Laura Hulett, the district’s communication director said in a statement to FOX4.

“As part of our efforts to ensure a safe and caring environment for our learners, we investigate any allegation of violations of board policy. Due to the confidentiality of personnel issues, this is all we can share at this time,” Hulett added.