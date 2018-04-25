Royals commentator Rex Hudler recalls brain hemorrhage as White Sox visit KC minus pitcher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Chicago White Sox come to town Thursday for a five-game series with the Kansas City Royals, their hearts will be back home with one of their teammates.

Pitcher Danny Farquhar suffered a ruptured aneurysm over the weekend. He remained in critical condition as of Wednesday. University of Kansas Health System endovascular neurosurgeon Koji Ebersole said the survival rate is close to 50 percent for brain bleeds from aneurysms.

Fox Sports Kansas City color commentator Rex Hudler is happy to be on the right side of that figure.

“I remember the throbbing sensation and that pounding every time my heart would beat it would send this unbelievable pain to my brain," Hudler said.

His brain started bleeding at the team hotel in 2001 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels broadcast team.

“My family all came to the hospital because they heard I was going to die," he said. "You have a brain hemorrhage or something, usually death follows.”

Ebersole said aneurysms are actually much more common than most realize.

"One in 30 people has these things, meaning as you are walking around work today, you may pass someone who might have an aneurysm," he said.

But when they burst, the damage can be devastating.

Ebersole said even among the half lucky enough to survive, two out of three end up with some disability because of brain damage.

Doctors were able to draw out the blood from Hudler’s brain. He was back to work in six weeks with a new appreciation for life.

"Ever since then there’s been more clarity in my life, I take a little bit more time to smell the roses," he said.

The exact cause of aneurysms are unknown, but they seem to be associated with high blood pressure and smoking. They also are genetic and are more likely to form as people age.