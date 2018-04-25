Second Independence man charged in connection to 20-year-old woman’s death

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A second Independence man is facing charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman.

William York, 20, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the death of Abigail Edwards.

Police said just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday someone called 911 to report a shooting near Oxford and Independence avenues. Edwards was found dead inside an Independence home.

According to court documents, witnesses told investigators that York, also known by the name “Scooby,” had fired into the home where Edwards was shot in the head in a second-story bedroom.

Also charged in the shooting is Tristen Bishop, who told investigators that he and York fired into the residence. Bishop told investigators that he didn’t mean “for that to happen,” referencing Edwards’ death.

Jackson County prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000 for both men. Prosecutors said the shooting is still under investigation to determine whether other charges may be filed.