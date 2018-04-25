Take a trip inside the classroom of this year’s Christa Mcauliffe Pioneer in Education Award winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For fifteen years, Lindsey Hatcher has been helping second graders shine at Chapel Hill Elementary in the North KC School District. This year the district honored her with the "Christa Mcauliffe Pioneer in Education Award." Only one Northland teacher per year gets the award named after the pioneering teacher who died the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion.

Photojournalist Jon Haiduk spent some time with her. See a day in her life in the video player above.