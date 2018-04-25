VOTE FOR FAITH: Local artist living with kidney disease a finalist in nationwide contest

A local girl’s artwork has been selected as part of a nationwide art contest for the American Kidney Fund.

The American Kidney Fund is holding their 23rd annual Calendar Kids art contest, and Faith B. from Carrolton, Mo. has been chosen as one of 13 finalists.

The contest website says “each child entering the contest lives with kidney disease and submitted artwork depicting the daily fight with the disease or things they enjoy that help them feel better.”

Thirteen-year-old Faith titled her artwork “Dancing My Way Through Dialysis,” (entry #3 on the site) and depicts her cheerful kidney rocking out to some tunes.

The winner of the contest will have their artwork featured on the calendar cover, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C. to be honored at the organization’s annual gala, The Hope Affair, on Oct. 3.

Let’s show our local artist some love and vote for Faith!

You just need to enter your basic info — name, email, and ZIP — and vote for Artwork #3 | Dancing My Way Through Dialysis by Faith B – Age 13, Carrolton, Mo.

Good luck, Faith!