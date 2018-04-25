Wrong-way semi driver hits vehicle, shutting down NB I-29 near Platte City

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A wrong-way semitrailer driver has hit a vehicle Wednesday night on northbound Interstate 29 north of Platte City, officials say.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. when the semi was traveling southbound in northbound lanes. The agency then received several calls, advising that multiple vehicles were involved.

Northbound I-29 is closed past the 24 mile marker. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route. Traffic is currently being diverted onto State Highway 273.

According to MSHP Sgt. Bill Lowe, the driver of the semi and another driver were taken to a St. Joseph hospital. He did not know the extent of their injuries at this point.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.