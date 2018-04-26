4 teens injured in crash near Blue Springs South HS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Four teenagers have been injured Thursday afternoon after a crash near Blue Springs South High School.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Taylor Road.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said an SUV was driving south on Taylor Road when it veered off the road, hit a tree and landed in the bottom of a ravine.

Four victims, all under the age of 18, were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Details on the extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Editor's note: Police initially said the crash involved two vehicles, but later said just one was involved.