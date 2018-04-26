KC mayor responds to letter from top donor calling for plan to reduce city’s crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Mayor Sly James is responding to an open letter from one of the metro’s top political donors.

On Wednesday, Bill George — CEO of Kansas City Transportation Group, which operates ‘10/10 Taxi’ among others — put out a letter declaring he would not donate a dime to anyone running for office until the city comes up with a “credible homicide reduction plan.”

George’s letter followed the deadly shooting of construction worker Johnathon Porter on Tuesday morning.

James released a lengthy statement in response to George’s letter, saying he sympathized with the frustration George and others feel about violent crime in the metro.

“I’m frustrated that political constipation at the state and federal levels have resulted in gun laws that may work just fine in rural Missouri, but facilitate senseless deaths on the streets of Kansas City, just like the brazen murder of Johnathon Porter Tuesday,” James wrote.

The mayor also invited George to join city leaders in crime prevention programs.

“Perhaps you would like to join me at our next KC No Violence Alliance (NoVA) Call-In,” James said in the letter. “We’ll be scheduling the next one shortly, and I will send you the details. I know you’re familiar with KC NoVA, but as a reminder, this effort focuses on group violence and individuals most likely to perpetrate violent crime in our neighborhoods.”

Read James’ full statement here and read George’s letter here.

Previous coverage:

