Missouri bill aims to provide drug users with supervised, sanitary ‘safe space’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the death toll from the opioid crisis continues to rise, some Missouri lawmakers are looking at a controversial new solution.

House Bill 2367 was heard in a Missouri House committee this week. Rep. Karla May of St. Louis is the sponsor of the bill.

She said the proposed bill would provide users with a supervised and sanitary place to use drugs. She said the proposed facility would also offer options to test for diseases like HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

"I think everybody needs support in changing the trajectory of their future," May said.

She said the safe spaces are already in place in more than 100 facilities around the world.

If you or someone you know needs help with drug addiction, First Call has a 24/7 hotline at 816-361-5900.