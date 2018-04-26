Number of measles cases rises to 10 in Kansas City; new exposure locations reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are now 10 confirmed cases of the measles in Kansas City and eight more exposure locations to go along with the new cases.

Three of those KC cases were students who attend schools in the Liberty School District, and another case was reported in a student from the North Kansas City School District. Health officials said people at Nashua Elementary (NKC) and South Valley Elementary (Liberty) might have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

Kansas City health officials also released eight other exposure locations. If you’ve been to the following locations at the corresponding times, you might have been exposed to the measles.

Casey’s General Store, 112 Branch St., Platte City, Missouri, from noon to 2 p.m. April 12

HyVee, 207 N.E. Englewood Road, Kansas City, Missouri, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. April 12

Community America Credit Union, 207 N.E. Englewood Road, Kansas City, Missouri, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. April 12

Jasmine Mini Mart, 406 N.W. Englewood Road, Kansas City, Missouri, from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. April 12

The Children’s Place, Zona Rosa, 7220 N.W. 86th Place, Kansas City, Missouri, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 14

Cosentino’s New Mark Sun Fresh, 10225 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri, from 2-4:40 p.m. April 15

St. Joseph Medical Center Medical Mall, main entrance and elevators, 1000 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18

The Missouri cases are not connected to the outbreak in Kansas, specifically in Johnson County.

On the other side of the state line, there have been 18 confirmed cases of the measles. Officials have identified 14 Johnson County confirmed cases, along with 3 Linn County residents and 1 Miami County resident. Many of the Kansas cases link back to an outbreak at a Johnson County day care facility.

Health officials on both sides of the state line have urged “people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.”

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms and legs.

The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days, health officials say.

Those who have had the MMR vaccine have an extremely low chance of contracting the virus.