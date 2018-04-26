Olathe East H.S. receives 21 Blue Star Award nominations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Thursday was a big day for some local high schools and their performing arts programs.

Musical theatre students and instructors all across the metro anxiously waited to see if they were nominated for a coveted Blue Star Award.

Starlight’s Blue Star Awards are modeled after Broadway’s Tony® Awards.

FOX4’s Rob Collins stopped by Olathe East High School Thursday morning as they learned of their 21 nominations.

Starlight board members, senior leaders and staff personally delivered this year’s 132 award nominations to 30 area high schools.

The 16th Annual Blue Star Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday night, May 17, 2018. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

During the event, schools nominated for Outstanding Overall Production stage numbers from their schools’ musicals, and individuals nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress honors perform musical medleys.

Blue Star Awards are presented in 22 categories on Starlight’s Cohen Community Stage. Award presenters include Starlight and local arts leaders.