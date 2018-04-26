× Olathe police make arrest in murder of pregnant 23-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police confirmed to FOX4 Thursday that they have made an arrest in the murder of a pregnant 23-year-old woman.

Ashley Harland and her unborn child were found dead Jan. 30 at a home in the 1200 block of East Westerfield Place, just minutes from Olathe North High School.

Harlan was about 20 weeks pregnant.

A month before her death, Harlan moved from Manhattan, Kansas, to Olathe. She was last seen during the evening hours of Jan. 29.

“She was going that morning that she was found to find out what the baby was, which is very sad that she didn’t get to know that,” Harlan’s aunt Nikki Chapman said.

Harlan’s family said she had a troubled youth and was in various foster homes. But family said she found God and left that life behind, looking forward to giving her unborn baby a life she never had.