On Tuesdays at AMC Theatres you can watch movies for just $5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leawood-based AMC Theatres is bringing back a program just in time for summer.

The $5 Ticket Tuesday “is here to stay,” according to the theatre chain’s website. It allows moviegoers to check out the latest releases for just $5. This deal does not apply to premium formats and special events.

To be eligible for this deal, you must sign up for the AMC Stubs Insider program–it’s free.

If you like snacks, for just $5 more, participants can score a snackable popcorn and Coca-Cola.

Click or tap here for the AMC near you.