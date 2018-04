Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An early morning standoff in Kansas City Thursday ended peacefully.

It started around 4 a.m., near 63rd and Indiana and ended around 6:30 a.m., when the person at the center of the standoff was taken into custody.

Police say that person started a fire between their house and a neighbor's house. The neighbor told police the individual also had a handgun.

When police arrived on the scene, the person went back inside the home.