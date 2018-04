LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Two suspects are in custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff with one suspect at a Lee’s Summit apartment complex.

Sgt. Chris Depue said after a short chase, two suspects ran into an apartment at Sage Crossing Apartments on Howard Street.

One suspect was initially taken into custody, but a standoff with the second suspect began.

Several minutes later, police said the standoff had ended, and the second suspect was taken into custody. No one was injured.