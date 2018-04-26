In the thriller “Traffik” Paula Patton is a newspaper journalist who stumbles upon a sex trafficking ring. Patton talks with FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the thriller, what motivated her to get into acting and the real life horrors of human trafficking.
“Traffik” deals with a vey tough subject in a very entertaining way
-
Human trafficking is the backdrop of “Traffik” starring Roselyn Sanchez
-
Signs of human trafficking and what to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked
-
Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny
-
“Altered Carbon” explores a world where consciousness is digitized and stored
-
Massive rhino horn trafficking operation leads investigators to small MO town where they say 2 men illegally made nearly $1 million
-
-
Two local AMC Theatres showing “Get Out” for free on Presidents Day
-
Academy Award winner Natalie Portman says “Annihilation” challenges her like no other movie she has ever made
-
Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy in “Red Sparrow”
-
Does “Rampage” Rock? “Beirut” worth visiting? “Truth or Dare” daring? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
Is “The Post” provocative? “The Commuter” go off the rails? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!
-
-
Man with .419 BAC gives up on field sobriety test, tells police he’s ‘going to jail anyways’
-
With 6 metro bank robberies so far in April, recent uptick keeps local FBI busy
-
Craigslist closes personals sections in US, cites measure