Virtual reality comes to KCK classrooms, gets students excited to learn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- High school students went inside a human body Thursday using virtual reality technology that soon may be part of every school in the country.

The cutting edge tools are making kids excited about learning at Wyandotte High School.

Kindergarten through 12th grade schools, universities, even medical schools are now using virtual reality technology to learn by doing -- without being afraid of making mistakes.

At Wyandotte, students in the school's community health academy wear three-dimensional glasses to get inside a human body and see how food travels through it. In a 360 degree world, they can also learn how disease spreads from angles never before imagined possible.

"The technology is really advanced," said Janvier Irakoze, a Wyandotte High School junior. "Bringing it into the schools is really helpful for some of the visual learners that don’t really do well with textbooks or written words. They are really visual learners that like to see what they are learning and get it on a different basis."

zSpace developed the software and equipment originally for the military, but now finds it has applications for helping doctors, auto mechanics, even architects learn skills to perform better.

Each virtual reality work station can cost up to $5,000 and is designed to be shared by two lab partners.

KCK schools say they're always looking for ways to give underprivileged kids an edge in pursuing successful careers. This technology may prove to be a powerful equalizer.