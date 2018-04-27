× ABBA set to release new music this year, followed by “virtual tour”

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Get ready, dancing queens – 1970’s pop group ABBA has new music coming out this year.

In an Instagram post on Friday, band members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad said that while they were working on an upcoming tour, they decided to record two new songs.

❤️ A post shared by @ abbaofficial on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

The Swedish pop group got their big break winning the Eurovision Song Contest in the 1970’s, and charting such hits as “Mamma Mia”, “Waterloo”, and their only U.S. number one hit, “Dancing Queen.” The band separated in the early 1980’s; their last original album, “The Visitors”, was released in 1981, and “Under Attack” as their last widely released single.

The tour in the works would feature the band members as holograms, appearing as they did during their prime. Britain’s Daily Mail also says the avatars will appear in a televised special later this year.