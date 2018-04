Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisonville, Mo. -- An overturned cattle truck in Harrisonville has resulted in cows on the loose and a portion of northbound I-49 shut down Friday morning.

It happened around 4:09 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping Harrisonville police recapture the cows. It is unclear how many escaped.

Crews have temporarily shut down northbound I-49 at Commercial Street. The southbound lanes are open, but police ask that if you can, please avoid the area.