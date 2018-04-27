Crime Stoppers, KC police increase reward to $10,000 for tips in unsolved homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More tips. More money. That’s the hope for metro police trying to crack unsolved cases.

Crime Stoppers and Kansas City police announced Friday the base reward for a tip that leads to an arrest in a homicide is going up to $10,000. The base payment for other felony tips is $5,000.

Kansas City police are working several unsolved homicides that happened just this month, including the killings of Kindrea Brown, Kiley Cubie and Johnathan Porter.

“We all know the police aren’t there when it happens,” KC Police Chief Rick Smith said. “We have to have community support, build that trust, come forward with information. We know people are scared, don’t want to make the call. We can support you in ways we know how, a nice reward so we can get those calls and that’s what we want from the community.”

If you have any information that could help police solve any of their unsolved murders or other crimes, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All calls are completely anonymous.