Do “Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Endless” go on forever? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- "Avengers: Infinity War" will probably break box office records, but is it worth the hype? Shawn and Russ give the lowdown.

1) AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (PG-13)

Walt Disney Pictures

RUSS

If "more" equals "better," then "Avengers: Infinity War" is everything a Marvel fanboy could hope for. However, in spite of some impressive scenes and spirited individual performances, "Avengers: Infinity War" is just what you'd expect from a $300 million, 2 hour and 40 minute superhero extravaganza. No more, no less. To call it busy and over-packed with characters would be an understatement. Josh Brolin's motion-capture performance as the villainous Thanos provides a bit of gravitas and the appearance by Peter Dinklage is a memorable one. But the filmmakers' insistence on an ambiguous ending...one that won't be resolved for at least a year...will infuriate a lot of viewers, me included.

SHAWN SAYS: Too many characters. Too many plots. Too many locations. Too long. Yes, Infinity War is massive but it’s also not a lot of fun and basically a set-up movie. Nothing new here or fresh like “Black Panther.” It’s vintage basic Marvel just done on a massive scale.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) THE ENDLESS (Not rated)

Well Go USA

The sci-fi thriller “The Endless” is, in some ways the “Ying” to The Avengers “Yang. This low-budget entry is about a pair of brothers, escapees from a UFO cult, who return to the commune’s site after receiving a mysterious videotape. Naturally, they become entangled once again. Whereas “The Avengers” is all action, “The Endless” is a little too low key for its own good. Yet, this clever entry manages to build plenty of paranoid tension.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

Also opening this week: “Foxtrot” is an Israeli drama about a soldier’s harrowing experience, his family’s reaction and the cover up of a war crime. It won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival. “Kings” is a social drama starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig about racial tensions that ran high just after the Rodney King incident in LA. “The Devil and Father Amorth” is a documentary about exorcism from director William Friedkin, the filmmaker behind the 1973 horror classic, “The Exorcist.” "Love After Love" is a drama about family friction after the death of a patriarch. Andie MacDowell and Chris O'Dowd star.

