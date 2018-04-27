How the Route 50 and 291 interchange will work when complete and closures to watch out for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Cruising around Lee’s Summit over the next couple of weeks will require some advance planning.

MoDOT is closing ramps as construction continues on Route 50 and Route 291.

The ramp from eastbound Route 50 to southbound Route 291 will close on Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. and will remain closed for the weekend for concrete work. Motorists will need to find an alternate rate.

Route 50 eastbound and westbound will close underneath the project beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 4 until 5 a.m. Monday, May 7 to allow crews to remove the last portion of the former bridge. Traffic will be diverted up, across the ramps and back onto Route 50.

This work is part of larger project to reconstruct the Route 291 overpass bridges into a diverging diamond interchange. The intersection of Blue Parkway, the north outer road to US 50 Highway, and Jefferson Street will be reconstructed as a roundabout.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts, follow posted speed limits and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes during construction and maintenance work. And remember, every work zone is a no phone zone.

How it will all work when complete: