Metro woman warns others after receiving counterfeit $50 bill at garage sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- Warm weather means lots of garage sales will pop up in your neighborhood, but you may want to be on the lookout for counterfeit money when selling your old items.

On Tuesday, a Grain Valley woman said someone made a purchase at her sale and paid with a counterfeit $50 bill.

Jessica Maturo's mother-in-law went to buy groceries with the bill. When she paid, the cashier told her it was fake. The family called police and filed a report.

"I was just disgusted," Maturo said. "It leaves like a pit in your stomach. Like, why would you do something like that. It's a garage sale. I'd rather just give someone the items then have them feel like they have to steal something or not be honest about the money."

Maturo said the bill looked worn, but she would have never guessed it was fake.