Plaza Middle School named 2018’s kindest school in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Each year one school in Kansas City is named its kindest. This year it's Plaza Middle School in the Northland.

Students found out during a special assembly.

Not only do these kids try to be kind each day -- now, they're being honored for it.

"I was thrilled. Absolutely thrilled," said Lezlee Ivy, principal of Plaza Middle.

The sixth-grade school is this year's kindest in city limits. It's the 10th year for the recognition given by Synergy Services, which bases the decision on essays submitted by schools.

"They do incredible kindness. They don`t just do projects. They exemplify what kind really stands for," said Brynn McCan, chairperson and coordinator for Kindness KC. "They go above and beyond to take care of each other and to make sure everyone's working as a team. And there's no isolated kids, and everyone`s working together as a group."

Students at Plaza Middle School do things like write positive notes to one another, don't let students sit alone or even just say "hi" to someone who may need it.

"I've written kindness forms that have been on the announcements and received kindness forms. Also, in the hallways students will say nice things to me, and that makes me want to say nice things back," sixth-grader Grace Price said.

"I thought it was really amazing, and I`m really proud that our school got it out of all the schools that were picked," sixth grader Bryce Lisaka said. "When I got here, I was so amazed and happy about the environment I was coming into, and I love this school, honestly."

Ivy said although Plaza Middle School is the kindest this year, it's something any school can achieve.

"You have to find it. You have to embrace it. You have to model it. You have to encourage and challenge because it is a choice. I can choose to go out of my way to be kind, or I can choose not to care," Ivy said.

"I think kindness makes the world go round, and without kindness it wouldn't be as good of a place," Lisaka said.

Next month the school will be honored on May 4 during the Kindest Kansas Citian Awards.