Southwest plans to fly into four airports in Hawaii

A Southwest Airlines jet sits on the runway at Philadelphia International Airport after it was forced to land with an engine failure, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 2018.
A catastrophic engine failure on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas killed one person and forced an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday in a terrifying ordeal for passengers. / AFP PHOTO / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)
A Southwest Airlines jet sits on the runway at Philadelphia International Airport after it was forced to land with an engine failure, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 2018.
A catastrophic engine failure on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas killed one person and forced an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday in a terrifying ordeal for passengers. / AFP PHOTO / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calling all Rapid Rewards members– Southwest is headed to the “islands of aloha.”
The airline did not reveal specific dates or routes, but we do know the four destinations will include Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii’s big island.
Southwest has said that it would begin flying to Hawaii as early as this year.
The company is still waiting for its certification to fly long, over water routes.