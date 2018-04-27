× Southwest plans to fly into four airports in Hawaii

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calling all Rapid Rewards members– Southwest is headed to the “islands of aloha.”

The airline did not reveal specific dates or routes, but we do know the four destinations will include Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii’s big island.

Southwest has said that it would begin flying to Hawaii as early as this year.

The company is still waiting for its certification to fly long, over water routes.