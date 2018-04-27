Thieves steal hundreds from Midtown restaurant in break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Burglars targeted a Midtown restaurant Thursday night and took off with hundreds of dollars in cash.

It happened Thursday night at Krokstrom Klubb & Market on Broadway.

Josh Rogers, owner of Krokstrom Klubb & Market, arrived Friday morning to get ready for the usual lunch rush. He opened the back door and found a mess in his office and a broken safe.

"Luckily I was making my trip to the bank this morning to get cash for the weekend, so they only got about $400, $500 bucks maybe," Rogers said.

Burglars got the money by breaking in through the front door. They left behind the iPad used to take reservations. Rogers said all the staff has been on high alert lately because of break-ins at other Kansas City restaurants.

"We've been keeping as little cash around as possible," Rogers said. "We've been keeping our iPad in the safe in the back, taking our computers home every night just because we know it's been happening. "

Rogers is keeping his fingers crossed that police will make an arrest.

"Hopefully these guys figure it out," Rogers said. "They say its the same M.O. as a lot of the other guys, so hopefully we can stop it all from happening anymore."