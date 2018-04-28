× Man Shot at KCMO convenience store, suspect on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide at a convenience store Friday evening.

Just after 11:00pm, a man was shot inside of a store near 107th & Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City. That victim later died at a Metro hospital.

Early Saturday morning, Kansas City Police released a surveillance photo of a person wanted for questioning in the case. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

If you have any information that can help lead to an arrest, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.